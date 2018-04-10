Ep 61: Reaching Kids with the Message of Liberty with Connor Boyack

Connor Boyack is president of Libertas Institute, a free market think tank in Utah. He is the author of the popular libertarian book series for children, The Tuttle Twins, as well as over a dozen books on politics, education, and culture. He is also president The Association for Teaching Kids Economics, a national non-profit helping K-8 students learn free market ideas. Connor is hear today to talk about how to reach children with the message of liberty.

Podcast: “Society and the State”

Tuttle Twins website

ATKE.org

http://connorboyack.com

“America, Freedom to Fascism”