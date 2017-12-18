Ep 45: The Christmas Stories as Anti-Imperial Good News

The First Christmas by Borg and Crossan (Note: the authors of this book take some very liberal positions about the birth stories of Christ and the purpose of the Scriptures. LCI is not endorsing their perspective on the question of historicity of the birth stories, but this book was instrumental to the hosts in bringing out the anti-imperial structure of the biblical narratives. Doug in particular found the books enlightening in that regard, and makes no defense of their theological position on the historicity of the birth stories.)