Ep 44: Economics and the Parables of Jesus with Jeffrey Tucker

Parabolic interpretation has been seen through many lenses throughout Christian history. While the deepest theological meaning of the parables carry the greatest importance, there are also important lessons which can be gleaned from the historical context in which the parables occur.

In this episode, Jeffrey Tucker returns to discuss principles of economics in the parables of Jesus. By stepping into first century Israel and looking at the parables as stories which, on their surfaces, resonated with the life and times of Second Temple Jews, we can see that Jesus assumes a world of just property rights, freedom of contract, and economic liberty.



Show Notes

Jeffrey Tucker’s website
Jeffrey at FEE
Jeffrey’s Twitter account
Jeffrey at Liberty.me

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart holds a Master of Divinity degree from Biblical Seminary and is a regular contributor to LibertarianChristians.com. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he enjoys home brewing, coffee roasting, reading, and aviation. He is a life group leader and deacon at an evangelical church, where he has also taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.

