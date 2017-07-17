Ep 23: Christianity & LGBTQ with Preston Sprinkle

One of the most common questions asked to libertarian Christians is what we think about LGBTQ, gay marriage, and other related issues. Libertarian political philosophy only addresses the matter up to the point of state involvement: because these things constitute voluntary actions, they should not be regulated by law. In short, the libertarian position on marriage and voluntary relationships is simply that government should have nothing to do with it. However, as Christians, there is much more to be said about the theological issues at play, as well as the people affected by them.

Dr. Preston Sprinkle joins us on this episode to discuss. In the last several years, Sprinkle’s influence as a theologian has increased dramatically, and he recently launched The Center for Faith, Sexuality & Gender which is specifically devoted to research, analysis, and pastoral application pertaining to the complex and challenging matter of LGBTQ persons in the context of the Christian faith. What should Christians think about these matters? How should we relate to Christians who are struggling with same-sex attraction or gender identity? What about those who don’t profess Christianity at all? Sprinkle helps us think through these questions and more in this important and timely episode.