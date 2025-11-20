Why Democracies Prefer Docile Secularists

The Christian has eternity on his mind; death is not the worst thing that can happen to him. The secularist will compromise all day long so long as it ensures his life; he will complain, perhaps protest, shout when gathering in groups, but lacks the conviction of those who are more eternally focused.

“The individual therein [democracy] is considered a human material…able to be exchanged or manipulated at will. He is reduced solely to his utilitarian aspects of producer, consumer and taxpayer. He is merely a tool programmed by the media and education…in order to suitably fulfill his role as ‘ram material’ the individual must be void of any roots, without race, without nation, and without religion. He must be devoid of an ideal, or rather his sole ideal must be simply the satisfaction of his needs. In morality, he must be relativistic so as to readily accept all tendencies of the ruling power…furthermore the individual must be void of personality as of independent judgment. It is imperative that he conform to the movements of the crowd and not seek to be different.”

– Christophe Buffin de Chosal, The End of Democracy

The media, government education, and other modes of propaganda are guaranteed to promote collectivist and totalitarian values. Because of mass voting, the power is with “we the people,” and thus, people’s minds and how they vote will be controlled by the existing powers. Around the world, the same methods and results occur whenever and wherever democracy is implemented.

The authorities ensure the populace has the worldview and mindset enabling the maximum accumulation of power to itself and providing the least resistance to its expansion of control. Despite what American conservatives tell you, propaganda is not a modern, liberal, or Marxist development, it arose as soon as parliamentary forms of governance began.

Every democratic state eradicates philosophies heretical and harmful to itself and reshapes man to its liking via education and media. The secular totalitarian state seeks to extend into and take over historically opposing institutions, such as the church and family unit. It seeks to vilify and demonize its competitors whom it desires to displace.

The state will, via education, portray those competing institutions as authoritarian, controlling, oppressive systems individuals must free themselves from. The church, the family, local customs, and so on are to be characterized as placing enslavement upon the masses. In contrast, a totalitarian state with more control, power and interference than all of those institutions combined is portrayed as a freeing device. Eventually the only authority will be the state, as it tears down and replaces God and the family.

William Bowen, a former president of Princeton University, and Derek Bok, former president of Harvard, declared, “Education is special, deeply political, almost sacred civil activity…it is a moral and aesthetic enterprise – expressing to impressionable minds a set of convictions about how most nobly to live in the world.” The state instills in students what it desires them to learn, how to think or not think, their religious beliefs, their morality, and so on.

Everywhere democracy is instituted, it promotes and teaches relativism, materialism, atheism, and immorality. It seeks to separate people from their family, traditions, religion, local laws, and customs to make a population easier to mold to its image. They enjoy malleable moving masses.

But why does the state teach secularism? Why does it desire an atheist population? Docility is the most prominent cause.

Secularists can be easily swayed. Like sheep, they fall in line with the spirit of the age. But Christians, Dante says, are “more difficult to move and do not be feathers in every wind.” If people have no solid foundation and no roots running deep in the soil, they can be easily swept off by the current agenda of the day. This predictable result is by design. Secular philosopher Noam Chomsky admitted, “The whole educational and professional training system is a very elaborate filter, which weeds out people who are too independent, and who think for themselves, and who don’t know how to be submissive, and so on…Because they’re dysfunctional to the institutions.”

A population viewing stealing or lying as immoral is an obstacle needing to be removed if you wish to steal and lie and redistribution and elections are built upon them both. Democracies teach moral relativism and atheism to remove ideas of absolute right and wrong so the highest authority in society is the people currently in power who then face no higher authority they must themselves conform to.

Every government wishing to become God—desiring to regulate morality, family, education, the economy, marriage, gender, and thought–—must remove any higher moral law. It must turn the population into docile, unprincipled people whose authorities on morality, philosophy, religion, and politics are politicians, government educators, and national media “experts” rather than the Bible, the family, tradition, or the Church. The government must be the ultimate authority.

James Carter, a Harvard education “reformer,” said, “A state-controlled teachers’ college can be an engine to sway the public sentiment, morals and the public religion more powerful than any in the possession of the government.” Education is the means of ensuring the population is as those in power desire them to be. John Stuart Mill writes “A general state education is a mere contrivance for molding people to be exactly like one another, and the mold in which it casts them is that which pleases the predominant power in government.” Atheist C.F Potter said, “Education is thus a most powerful ally of humanism, and every American public school is a school of humanism. What can the theistic Sunday school, meeting for an hour once a week, and teaching only a fraction of the children, do to stem the tide of a five-day program of humanistic leanings?” And Bertrand Russell said, “Every government that has been in charge of education for more than one generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen…to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.”

And thus, we have citizens across the West under more authoritarian governments than have ever existed in the history of man, yet honestly believing they are freer than any before them. Only government education could accomplish this miracle.

Philosopher Aldous Huxley wrote, “A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude.” This truth is proven in each election in secular totalitarian America.

Professor of politics Adrian Pabst describes the democratic mindset as “voluntary servitude.” He quotes Pierre Manent, who described the democratic man: “He can only be granted, he can only give himself so much liberty because he is so domesticated.” And, as Pabst explained, this is not a failure in democracy but “an evolution that is inscribed into the very logic of democratic rule.” Democracy’s objective is always to mold mankind into willing slavery.

Liberty cannot last without a moral Christian population. John Adams said, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Similarly, Samuel Adams said, “Religion and good morals are the only solid foundation of public liberty and happiness.” Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of people that these liberties are the gift of God?”

If you can remove Christianity and morality from people’s interactions, they will lie, cheat, and steal more easily. The people will then seek more government intervention and regulation to prevent others from taking advantage of them. Immoral, sinful people need more government to control them. Likewise, such citizens will lack the virtue to resist government tyranny. Moral decay is a win-win for any totalitarian.

Something a secularist cannot understand is when you have liberty in Christ, nothing else matters; therefore, you are truly free. No amount of coercion can mold you into something different. I never felt free until I became a Christian. I became free to follow God’s design for my life as I was meant/made to do. Medieval theologian Meister Eckhart wrote, “As long as man loves something other than God, or outside of God, he is not free.”

Pastor Josef Tson wrote sermons encouraging Christians to resist the Romanian communist government; he was imprisoned and ordered to recant or face execution. Tson replied, “Your supreme weapon is killing, my supreme weapon is dying…sir, my sermons will speak ten times louder after you kill me…go on and do it.” When Pope Boniface VIII faced the assassins sent to kill him, he declared, “Here is my head, here is my neck. For the faith of my Lord Jesus Christ, I wish to die.” Brought before the king for his open defiance of him, Archbishop Thomas Becket declared, “For the name of Jesus and the defense of the Church, I embrace death.” When facing seemingly undefeatable pagan Vikings during The 10th century, English King Edmund stated he would never retreat from battle but face them head-on, because “God almighty knows that I will never falter from his service, nor from loving his truth, If I die, I live.” The second-century Christian Justin Martyr told Emperor Antoninus Pius, “You can kill us, but you cannot harm us.”

What do you do with such people? If you’re the government, how do you control them? The pastor in the following example shows how uncontrollable and uncompromising Christians can be, even in the face of death. The note below was found on the desk of a martyred Zimbabwe pastor:

The die has been cast. I have stepped over the line. The decision has been made. I am a disciple of His. I won’t look back, let up, slow down, back away or be still…I’m finished with low living, sight walking, small planning, smooth knees…I no longer need preeminence, prosperity, position, promotions, plaudits, or popularity. I don’t have to be right, first, tops, recognized, praised, regarded or rewarded…I cannot be bought, compromised, detoured, lured away, turned back, deluded or delayed. I will not flinch in the face of sacrifice, hesitate in the presence of the adversary, negotiate at the table of the enemy, pander at the pool of popularity or meander in the maze of mediocrity. I won’t give up, shut up, let up, until I’ve stayed up, stored up, prayed up, paid up, preached up for the cause of Christ. I am a disciple of Jesus. I must go till He comes, give ’til I drop, preach till all know, and work till He stops me. And when He comes for His own, He’ll have no problem recognizing me. My banner will be clear!

Christians who put the authority of God above man make for terrible slaves. These sorts of Christians are unmanageable; they just won’t behave. They throw your tea in the harbor, write secession documents like a declaration of independence, ignore your unlawful, immoral dictates. We, being multiple generations into democracy, have been domesticated beasts for so long we have become complacent, caged animals, impotent against the oppressor, not knowing what liberty is—or worse, afraid of it. We have become a totalitarian’s preferred slave, who “desires and loves his chains.” We have become tame dogs rather than wolves.

What then are we to do? We should endeavor to become Christians of full conviction and steadfast faith, and perhaps at times make the ultimate sacrifice for what is right, since we do in fact owe everything and more to Christ, the one who freed us.