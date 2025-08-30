Can the Christian Right be Truly Seen as Right?

Many years ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read, “The Christian Right is Neither.” At the time I dismissed it as leftist rhetoric and taunting people of faith. In recent years, I have begun to question if I still feel the same way, though I still acknowledge many concerns held by social conservatives, including abortion.

The reason I now question those on the religious right is that it does not appear that they approach the concerns of morality in society from a holistic approach or as the Apostle Paul would say in Acts 20:27, from “the whole counsel of God.” A good example of this is a remark made in the past year by Shawn Carney, a prominent figure in the pro-life movement who founded the 40 Days for Life outreach ministry. He stated that early in the 2016 presidential cycle he was eager to back Donald Trump while somehow being dismissive of other pro-lifers who had concerns over his marital infidelity. This is striking considering that Carney is committed to a ministry that champions the adherence to the sixth commandment but can take the seventh commandment so lightly. There is also a practical aspect that applies here which this gentleman who is so committed to the cause for life should consider. He, like all of us, should think realistically how likely it is that when a pregnancy arises from an instance of marital infidelity that the unborn child’s life will be spared.

Going back ten years to when Donald Trump made his famous descent down the Golden Escalator at Trump Plaza to mark his candidacy for president, anyone with open eyes and ears has observed his ongoing indecency. Sadly, many in the church have dismissed him as being “rough around the edges” and have downplayed him in respect to his verbal conduct as simply having a “potty mouth.” Regarding the comment as revealed on Access Hollywood during his first campaign in which he boasted about being able to get away with groping women, many have dismissed this as mere “locker room talk.”

Also striking are the bizarre comments regarding Trump coming from conservative voices like podcaster Steve Deace who equated Trump as a modern day John the Baptist. Then there’s Jim Caviezal, the actor who portrayed Jesus in the Passion of the Christ likening Trump to “the New Moses.” Also, chilling to many was a campaign video that glorified Trump from his childhood as one “given by God” portraying him as a messianic figure who will be a champion for our nation.

Somehow overlooked are comments he has made that should be alarming to Christians. On numerous occasions he has spoken with disdain to military servicemen including Nikki Haley’s husband while running against her in the 2024 Republican Primary. He has made sexist remarks towards her and his other female opponents in the past. When questioned by Megan Kelly in the 2016 presidential debate about derogatory remarks he made towards women for example when he labeled some as “fat pigs,” he shamelessly responded by saying, “only Rosie O’Donnell.” During these debates he even insulted his opponent Jeb Bush’s mother, Barbara Bush. Further proof of his shamelessness was after the trial last year that found him guilty of business fraud for covering up his affair with porn star, Stormy Daniels, he claimed that he was completely innocent.

From the beginning, he has made constant attempts to draw attention to himself with grandiose plans like “Making America Great Again” and ending the war between Ukraine and Russia on day one of his new term. The Bible makes it clear how God views this form of boasting. James 4:16 is a good example which says, “As it is, you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil.” Then in Matthew 23:12, Jesus tells us the following: For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

As time has gone on, his rhetoric has become downright hateful. Trump has claimed that the immigrants are “polluting the culture.” This I find interesting considering his rhetoric and personal record of immorality especially now that his close relationship with Jeffey Epstein has been revealed which he so desperately wants to cover up. We can also look back to the presidential debate with Kamala Harris when he falsely claimed that the Haitian Immigrants were eating cats and dogs. Another dehumanizing and downright disturbing comment made by him towards the immigrants is that they are “poisoning the lifeblood of America.” Still concerning to me from last year’s campaign were his intentions to “round them up” especially now seeing the heinous actions being taken by ICE agents to seize immigrants even at their places of worship on Sundays.

Regarding his incendiary remarks, this should be a concern for all Christians knowing that Jesus abhorred hate speech and went so far as to say those who engage in it are murderers (Matthew 5:22).

With a concern for morality in mind, many in the church should have paid closer attention to remarks made by Trump in the last presidential campaign. While on Fox News, he said, “just let me get in there, I’ll be a dictator for a day.” Anyone who has paid attention to these initial months of his second term can plainly see that he has no regard for our constitution and the rule of law as seen with the ways he has subverted the role of congress with his trade initiatives as an example and by illegally firing thousands of Federal employees. What also should have been alarming, especially to Christians who should know from scripture that vengeance belongs to the Lord where Trump’s clear intentions of getting revenge on his political enemies in his second term. In March of 2023 he added to his campaign promise from 2016 in which he said, “I am your voice,” by going on to say: “I am your warrior. I am your justice.” then saying, “I am your retribution.”

Though Trump has been viewed by many as a champion for life, those who make this claim have a seemingly limited perspective on the sanctity of life. What seems to be overlooked by those in the “Pro Family” movement is that already in this administration, as I alluded to, the numerous immigrants who are indeed being wrongly and unlawfully deported. Though while campaigning on mass deportation, Trump did not reveal at the time that he would pay the government of El Salvador to house immigrants or use Guantanamo Bay to hold immigrants either. Granted, while the courts have at least for the time halted construction of Alligator Alcatraz in the Florida Everglades, the administration recently made efforts to redirect federal spending priorities to fund the project. For those concerned about morality, their eyes should be opened to see that this along with his other authoritarian actions are right out of Nazi Germany.

While Christians aim to be right when it comes to pointing out immorality in society, it is vitally necessary to take the whole account of scripture and history in account when determining what is indeed right. Also, as a closing thought God warned His people in the Old Testament about forming unholy alliances and the importance of being properly yoked to avoid corruption and maintain purity. By championing Donald Trump it is clear that the religious right have ignored God’s instructions in this regard.