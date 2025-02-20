Why Christianity and Nationalism are Incompatible

What is nationalism and what does it mean to be a nationalist? Under nationalism, a ruling government uses its authority to promote and protect a nation’s identity behind a common sense of purpose. The shared purpose can be in the form of a common language, ethnicity, religion, culture, and even an economic purpose. Sadly, when looking at history, we see that nationalist governments which tend to rely on authoritarian and oppressive means have horrific records as they have relied upon cruel rhetoric and actions towards their own people. Perfect examples are Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy during World War II.

Now, why should this be a concern for the Christian Church? The reason is today, we are amid a resurgence of Christian Nationalism which has deep roots in our country. With the background and definition of nationalism provided, red flags should arise for God’s people when the two words are placed together.

The reason for its recent resurgence is indeed legitimate to a large degree. For one, there is no doubt that we are in a culture of death promulgated by our own government. Our Federal Government and many state governments continue to subsidize abortion providers and insist on keeping funds in Medicaid Budgets for abortion procedures claiming that it is necessary for healthcare purposes. States are now even including funds in their budget to train healthcare workers to perform abortions.

The Christian Community indeed has warranted concern over the LGBTQ + agenda. More than ever, children seem confused about their sexual identity and are being encouraged to explore and even pursue ungodly lifestyles. Puberty blockers are being made available at taxpayers’ expense to young children sometimes even without parental consent. Books that depict and show adults engaging in sexual activity are made available in many school libraries while at the same time are also being included in various school curriculums. Once again, this is another expense the taxpayers are burdened with.

Christians have valid reasons to be concerned about their religious freedom and even how they are viewed by public officials. Reaction given by Kamala Harris to members of her crowd in a campaign rally when she told them, “You’re at the wrong rally,” after hearing them say, “Christ is King,” brought much valid concern recently. Christians also during this time feel threatened to conform to Woke agendas that for example include accepting various uses of pronouns that people are choosing to identify themselves with.

This should warrant a response because of the far-reaching impact it has on our liberty as demonstrated by the examples given.

Regarding Christian Nationalism, where does the error exist? Clearly, there is nothing wrong with Christians desiring a culture influenced by our faith and being troubled by the existence of immorality. However, as a church, we should not look to the government to validate our faith or tie it to our national identity. A more proper course of action in the public sphere is to ensure liberty for all people and oppose any form of oppression.

We should recognize that nationalist agendas of any sort whether progressive in nature or hard right are damaging to society. Out of compassion, we should recognize the adverse impact state action has had on our own citizens. For one, looking at the oppression of economic liberty that comes in many forms including excessive taxation, over regulation of businesses, and unneeded occupational licensing requirements, we should recognize the hindrance it has had on families, people’s livelihoods, and upward mobility in society. The far-reaching impact of state sponsored gambling must also be considered as that has damaged society greatly in similar ways.

What also deserves careful consideration are more compassionate means to address the drug epidemic in society as the reliance on state means has only exacerbated this problem. Drug prohibition and the costs that come with it have been incredibly damaging. Ongoing incarceration has led to family separation, increased addiction, and has ruined lives for non-violent offenders and those who could be treated in other ways. Our newly elected president, Donald Trump’s plans to wage war with drug cartels and his threats against Mexico with tariffs until drugs cease crossing our border show no sign or acknowledgement of the problems behind this dilemma.

Just by examining these examples of the damage caused by the state, as Christians we should see the fault in looking to any government to shape society in our mold because it has already failed to accomplish this despite claims that we were founded as a Christian Nation or as some would claim we still are. In fact, when looking in the accounts of scripture, we find the state was never a friend to God’s people. It was the statist, Pharoah who held God’s people in bondage for 400 years until an unlikely hero in Moses called for their liberation and they were eventually released from captivity. Then later we find the statist Nebuchadnezzar besieging Jerusalem and holding the Jews in captivity during a time of exile. While Jesus indeed accomplished His mission from eternity past to liberate His people from the bondage of their sin in His earthly ministry, He certainly dealt with the Jewish leaders of that time who were holding people in constraints to their own system of law that went beyond what God required of the people. Then, finally when Jesus was put to death, it was through the collaborative efforts of the Jewish leaders and the Roman Government who embodied the state at that time. Looking at the accounts later seen in the New Testament including Paul’s imprisonments, we once again find the state being an adversary to God’s people.

For us as Christians, we have a better hope than looking to the state to affirm and align our faith to a national purpose. As Jesus taught, we are partakers of a Kingdom that is not of this world. His kingdom is pursued by peace and meekness as He taught in the Sermon on the Mount. Jesus instilled in His lesson with the Good Samaritan that compassion should extend to those beyond our walls and that we are even to love those who persecute us. His brother James taught us that pure and undefiled religion necessitates visiting orphans and widows in their distress, once again emphasizing the need for compassion. Jesus’s ultimate message focused on liberation, not from state power but rather from the hostility of our own wills that keeps us from right fellowship with the Father. It’s this liberating message that drove the early apostles on a mission to grow and establish the early church despite living under tyranny. As God’s people, we are most effective as agents in His Kingdom, not when we attempt to identify ourselves with a nation but rather with Him who triumphantly reigns and intercedes on our behalf.