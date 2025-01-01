Starting 2025 Strong with LCI

Thank You for Helping Us Exceed Our $15,000 Matching Challenge!

As we step into 2025 with excitement and purpose, we want to pause and express our deepest gratitude to each and every LCI supporter around the world.

Thanks to your incredible generosity, you didn’t just meet our $15,000 matching challenge campaign—you exceeded it! Your gifts will make 2025 the best year ever for fulfilling the mission of LCI: equipping the church to defend a free society.

What Your Support Means

Because of your partnership, the Libertarian Christian Institute is well-positioned to expand our reach with new video production, publish transformative books on the intersections of faith and freedom, and bring multilingual resources to believers around the globe. Our goal is to reach 2 million people this year, and you are integral for making that happen.

You Are Part of This Mission

Your generosity fuels more than projects—it changes lives. We hear from pastors, small group leaders, and individuals who have found clarity, strength, and hope through LCI’s resources. Together, we’re equipping a movement of Christians who understand, value, and promote individual liberty as a reflection of God’s truth.

This also means I have another challenge for you: spread the word. I really mean that. Everything we’re doing at LCI is oriented toward equipping you with knowledge and resources to become a vehicle for spreading liberty. Whether that’s rebuking the Powers That Be for their evils, or gently bringing a friend along to help them understand errors in ideas they didn’t even know existed, you can be part of the mission.

So, I’m asking you to learn well, pay attention to the world around you, analyze, ask questions, and speak up. Share LCI resources with your friends. Give away books. Demonstrate through your own life that there’s a better way to live. This is the time for impact. You can do it.

And let us know about your victories, big or small. Contact us and tell us about it, your encouragement and feedback is fuel for our fire. We really do read every email you send us (and respond to a bunch, though we’re not perfect!).

Moving Forward

As we look ahead to 2025, we’re more committed than ever to sharing the message of faith and freedom. Your support has set the stage for incredible growth, and we can’t wait to share all that God will accomplish through us (and through YOU) in the year to come.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for being part of this community. We are inspired by your faithfulness and generosity, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together in the months ahead.