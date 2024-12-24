Christ’s Kingship in a Politically Divided World

Author Note: The following article is copied, with slight modifications, from an article I wrote for my church blog. I didn’t use the words “libertarian” or “anarchy” in this, because I wanted to make these arguments free from baggage of what those terms might invoke in people’s minds. My hope is that this article and the arguments I present can bolster and edify the convictions of those who are already Christian libertarians, & give you more ammo when conversing with brothers and sisters in Christ on matters of politics and faith. I of course also hope that if you are not a Christian libertarian, that you will appreciate that my arguments are made from Scripture alone, not from infusing an outside political philosophy.

Anyone who knows me knows that I am, to put it charitably, extremely opinionated – perhaps more so on matters of politics and current events. My interest in economics and foreign affairs drove me to get involved in politics at a young age, fueled by deep concerns about our government both domestically and abroad. I started out as a Democrat, motivated by a desire to help the poor and to address wrongs committed by American foreign policy. As the left increasingly embraced divisive identity politics and cultural conflicts, I found myself disillusioned and sought refuge in the Republican Party. I admired their emphasis on individual rights, particularly the defense of the unborn. But my time there was short, as I quickly became disheartened by the corruption and hypocrisy I observed.

Searching for an alternative, I joined the Libertarian Party, becoming actively involved in third-party politics in the hope of creating a viable alternative to the two-party monopoly. Through all these political affiliations, I noticed a recurring flaw: a tendency to place hope in governments, politicians, and earthly power rather than in Christ. People idolized their political parties and leaders, investing their hopes in “their side” winning and fearing disaster if the opposition prevailed.

This realization struck me profoundly, especially after encountering 1 Samuel 8, a passage Living Hope covered in our sermon series through 1 Samuel. The Israelites’ demand for a king, rejecting God as their ultimate ruler, mirrored the modern tendency to place undue trust in human leaders. God’s warning to Israel (that a king would draft their sons for war, seize their fields, and take what was rightfully God’s portion) serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of power and the idolatry of human rulers. Like the Israelites, we too are tempted to look to political figures and institutions to solve our problems instead of trusting in God alone.

Christ is King

Christians proclaim Christ as King (1 Tim. 6:15, Isai. 9:6-7, Jn. 18:36-37, Rev. 17:14). In light of that, how should Christians view the state, or kingdoms of this world? The Bible teaches there is a role for governments, and it also sets clear boundaries on their authority – as it does for all human authority. Governments are not to be seen as infallible or beyond critique. In Acts 5:27-29, the apostles are brought before the Sanhedrin for preaching about Jesus. The high priest questions them, reminding them of the strict orders not to teach in Jesus’ name. Peter and the other apostles respond boldly, “’We must obey God rather than men.’”

Peter’s declaration underscores that divine commands supersede human laws, especially when the latter contradict God’s will. If there is a conflict between God’s commands and human authority, we must defer to God’s commands. A similar message can be seen in 1 Peter 2’s instruction to “Honor the emperor, but fear God,” underlining the importance of placing God above all else. These passages serve as reminders that while we are to respect governing authorities, our ultimate allegiance belongs to Christ. We cannot serve two masters (Matt. 6:24).

Honor Governing Leaders, While Recognizing Their Limits

What does it mean to honor those in positions of authority, especially if the authorities don’t follow God’s commands? Romans 13:1-7 is often cited in discussions about Christian submission to government. The apostle Paul writes:

“Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.”

God’s design for creation is not one of lawlessness. When a person is wronged—whether through aggression, infringement on property rights, or broken contracts—God ordains certain individuals to act as judges or arbiters to settle disputes and uphold justice, even using force if necessary (Gen. 9, Lev. 22, Rom. 13). This authority comes with power. Unfortunately, the same sinful nature in man that leads to conflict can also corrupt those who wield this power

Traditionally, church teaching is that when any government commands that which is explicitly sinful or against a clear command from God, Christians are justified in not submitting to that command. This makes sense. When reading Romans 13, we see governments are called to a standard – to uphold what is good, and use their power against wrongdoers. They are described as NOT being a terror to those who do good. This should be striking because many governments are a terror to those who do good—including the government Paul was living under when he wrote this!

Discerning Between Just and Unjust Rulers

Therefore, it logically follows that human authority must be necessarily limited. Romans 13 decrees that authority is instituted from God, but there is implicitly an understanding that there is a difference between just and unjust authority. God providentially establishes both, but from his moral decree he only sanctions just authority. This means any authority that is a terror to good works or innocent people is not morally sanctioned by this passage.

This understanding of Romans 13 is consistent with the numerous examples of God’s people resisting immoral authorities: Daniel and other exiled Israelites refused to obey Babylonian rulers (Dan. 3:6); In 1 Samuel, we read how David, while respecting Saul’s position, did not submit to Saul’s unjust actions; Moses led the Israelites out of Pharaoh’s oppressive rule; and the apostles continued to preach the gospel despite Roman orders to stop.

Responding to Unjust Authority, & The Prophetic Tradition

So, Romans 13’s call for subjection has two meanings. When governments are doing what they are supposed to do, we should be able to follow their authority, and uphold just laws. When governments are unjust and misuse their authority, we are still called to submit and honor them, but not to ourselves participate in sin or disobedience to God’s law. Nor can we give them our ultimate allegiance, which belongs to Christ. Submission, however, does not mean blind or uncritical obedience

Throughout the Bible, prophets consistently call out the injustices perpetrated by those in power. Isaiah condemns Judah’s leaders for corruption and failure to protect the vulnerable (Isai. 1:23). Jeremiah calls for justice and righteousness, rebuking King Jehoiakim for greed and exploitation (Jer. 22:3, 13). Amos criticizes social injustices and judicial corruption in Israel (Amos 5:11-12). Micah encapsulates the prophetic call to justice, mercy, and humility (Mic. 6:8). These passages underscore that God expects leaders to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly. They highlight the responsibility of God’s people to hold their leaders to these standards.

As the New Covenant people of God, we have inherited this prophetic tradition. We are called to speak truth to power, advocate for the oppressed, and hold leaders accountable. This responsibility is integral to our faith and mission in the world. In today’s context, this means being vocal against injustices such as systemic corruption, exploitation of the poor, and abuse of power. It involves actively participating in the pursuit of justice by supporting policies and leaders that promote righteousness and challenging those that perpetuate injustice.

Balancing submission to authority with calls for accountability is a delicate but essential practice. Here are some practical steps for us Christians:

Stay Informed: Engage with current events and understand the issues at stake. An informed perspective enables us to critique policies and actions that contradict biblical principles.

Engage with current events and understand the issues at stake. An informed perspective enables us to critique policies and actions that contradict biblical principles. Speak Out: Use your voice to advocate for justice and righteousness. Whether through writing, speaking, or peaceful protest, make your stance known on issues that matter.

Use your voice to advocate for justice and righteousness. Whether through writing, speaking, or peaceful protest, make your stance known on issues that matter. Engage Politically: Our Hope, nor our Faith, should never be in politics or politicians. However, we can faithfully participate in the political process by voting, joining discussions, and supporting candidates who uphold Christian values. This means we need to be careful of blind loyalty to one political party. We need to understand the issues, and divide issues when needed. We also can’t ignore state and local government. Often state elections and local issues have significant impact on our day-to-day life.Christians can also serve in government, though this requires careful prayer and consideration, as your principles and allegiance will often be tested.

Our Hope, nor our Faith, should never be in politics or politicians. However, we can faithfully participate in the political process by voting, joining discussions, and supporting candidates who uphold Christian values. This means we need to be careful of blind loyalty to one political party. We need to understand the issues, and divide issues when needed. We also can’t ignore state and local government. Often state elections and local issues have significant impact on our day-to-day life.Christians can also serve in government, though this requires careful prayer and consideration, as your principles and allegiance will often be tested. Model Integrity: Demonstrate the character of Christ in your interactions. Living out our faith for others to see allows the Holy Spirit to work through us and transform our families, communities & consequently our nation.

Demonstrate the character of Christ in your interactions. Living out our faith for others to see allows the Holy Spirit to work through us and transform our families, communities & consequently our nation. Pray Diligently: Consistently pray for leaders, asking God to guide them and intercede where necessary.

Live a Life of Integrity

With all of these things in mind, we see submission to sinful governments is not an easy or uncomplicated matter. The call for submission is multifaceted in meaning, implication, and application. We see the need for law, and those who uphold the law. We see the limits of this role and power, and our duty in upholding these limits and maintaining ultimate allegiance to Christ’s Kingdom.

“Keep your conduct among the Gentiles honorable, so that when they speak against you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day of visitation. Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution, whether it be to the emperor as supreme, or to governors as sent by him to punish those who do evil and to praise those who do good. For this is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people. Live as people who are free, not using your freedom as a cover-up for evil, but living as servants of God. Honor everyone. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the emperor.” | 1 Peter 2:12-17

We can see that the call for submission is partly about prudence and maintaining the ability to continue God’s work without undue hindrance. This passage, just as was the case in Romans 13, is not an endorsement of every action taken by the state; it’s not suggesting governments or authorities are always just.

There is an emphasis on overcoming persecution and injustice through our good deeds, which silence the ignorance of foolish people. The text suggests that sometimes the ones in authority will use their authority legitimately, but we must also show honor and respect even to those who persecute us (a callback to Matthew 5:38-40), which has historically included governments. Ultimately, when we devote ourselves to living with integrity, to doing what is right even in the hardest circumstances, Christ works through us and overcomes these injustices, using what man intended for evil to accomplish His plans and good for His people.

Conclusion: Pray for Your Nation, Government, and Leaders

1 Timothy 2:1-2 urges us to pray for “kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.” Praying for our leaders is crucial, but it does not imply uncritical support. Our prayers should include petitions for wisdom, justice, and alignment with God’s will. We should pray for leaders to act with integrity and for policies that uphold what is right and just. We must balance submission to authority with calling them to accountability and integrity.

Through an informed understanding of Scripture, we see Christians are called to navigate a tension between submission to government and holding it accountable, through a commitment to justice, and a willingness to engage critically with the powers that be. By doing so, we fulfill our role as ambassadors of God’s kingdom, promoting a society that reflects His values of justice, mercy, and righteousness.