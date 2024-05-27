Now available in CLR Volume 5: “Fool’s Gold? A Libertarian Analysis of VanDrunen’s Account of State Legitimacy” by Taylor Drummond.

Abstract: This article engages the theoretical and biblical accounts of state legitimacy given by David VanDrunen in his book, Politics after Christendom. It argues that VanDrunen’s theoretical account of legitimacy is at odds with his understanding of law and rights and in tension with many of his economic and theological observations. Furthermore, it argues that his biblical account of legitimacy fails to meet the rigorous standard he lays down for justifying coercion and violence.

Taylor Drummond (M.Div., Westminster Theological Seminary, Glenside) is Senior Pastor at Grace Community Church in Allentown, PA.