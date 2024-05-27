CLR Generic

Fool’s Gold? A Libertarian Analysis of VanDrunen’s Account of State Legitimacy

Now available in CLR Volume 5: “Fool’s Gold? A Libertarian Analysis of VanDrunen’s Account of State Legitimacy” by Taylor Drummond.

Abstract: This article engages the theoretical and biblical accounts of state legitimacy given by David VanDrunen in his book, Politics after Christendom. It argues that VanDrunen’s theoretical account of legitimacy is at odds with his understanding of law and rights and in tension with many of his economic and theological observations. Furthermore, it argues that his biblical account of legitimacy fails to meet the rigorous standard he lays down for justifying coercion and violence.

Download the full paper here. See more from Volume 5 here.

Taylor Drummond (M.Div., Westminster Theological Seminary, Glenside) is Senior Pastor at Grace Community Church in Allentown, PA.

Picture of Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman is the founder and President of the Libertarian Christian Institute. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an M.A. in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He has been widely published in multiple fields and has written for the Washington Post, Relevant Magazine, Young American Revolution, the Journal of Research of NIST, and UV Solutions Magazine.
