Guest Appearances

Spreading Liberty One Interview at a Time

When we’re not busy recording our own shows and interviewing amazing guests, sometimes we are asked to join another podcast to share our views about Christianity, liberty, peace, and human flourishing. While we’re a long way off from FoxNews asking us what the Christian take on current events is, the team at LCI is sought after to educate and inform a large number of audiences.

Here is a list of some recent interviews that, if you didn’t subscribe to the shows, you would have missed.

The Chris Spangle Show

Contents show

Kerry Baldwin and Gregory Baus joined Chris Spangle on his show to talk about how and why christian nationalism, theonomy, and monarchism are on the rise in libertarian circles. They also explain why the Reformed stream of Christianity is compatible with libertarianism, and why it offers a peaceful alternative to Christian Nationalism.

Cantus Firmus

Alex Bernardo joined Cody Cook on his show to discuss medieval Christianity and the development of religious freedom in the modern era. Alex explained a few issues from his experience in the classroom and explored the broad sweep of medieval history.

Podbless

Alex also guest appeared on Podbless, a Christian comedy podcast co-hosted by one of his friends, Josh Williams. In this episode they talk about making everyday situations into sermons, bad first dates, and an incident where a man assaulted a woman with Skittles. Alex also argues for common-sense Skittle control.

Faith in The Folds

Alex was also a guest with Dr. Kevin Burr, the discipleship minister at King’s Crossing Church in Corpus Christi, TX, and he had me on his show to discuss Christian libertarianism. Our two hour long conversation was released in two parts (Part 1, Part 2). In the first one they discuss libertarianism as a philosophy, and in the second they discuss taxes, drugs, and war.

Buds ‘n Reality

In this episode, Alex Bernardo talks to Sean Collins about the culture wars, the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, dispensationalism, and the book of Revelation. This was a really fun and wide-ranging conversation. (NOTE: Alex told me that this episode is not for children!)

The Bob Murphy Show

Jacob Winograd joined the Bob Murphy Show to talk about Matt 22 and Romans 13 (render unto Caesar and Submit to governing authorities) – in which Jacob argued that the passages don’t actually endorse taxation or the State, but rather endorse property rights, libertarian norms of civil governance, and viewing Christ as our King.

Minnesota Black Robe Regiment Podcast

Jacob Winograd was also on The Minnesota Black Robe Regiment Podcast to talk about covenant theology and the problems of dispensationalist theology and Zionist sentiments from a Biblical perspective. We also discussed the current situation in Israel and Gaza, and the history of Zionism.
Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of the Libertarian Christian Institute and host of the Libertarian Christian Podcast. He holds an MDiv from Missio Seminary and currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, PA. Beyond LCI, Doug operates a website design and video production company.
All Posts

Did you like Spreading Liberty One Interview at a Time?
You may also like These Posts:

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article or episode, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Connect on Social

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Podcasts

Quicklinks

Join our Mailing list!

Sign up and receive updates any day we publish a new article or podcast episode!