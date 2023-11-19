Spreading Liberty One Interview at a Time

When we’re not busy recording our own shows and interviewing amazing guests, sometimes we are asked to join another podcast to share our views about Christianity, liberty, peace, and human flourishing. While we’re a long way off from FoxNews asking us what the Christian take on current events is, the team at LCI is sought after to educate and inform a large number of audiences.
Here is a list of some recent interviews that, if you didn’t subscribe to the shows, you would have missed.
The Chris Spangle Show
Kerry Baldwin and Gregory Baus joined Chris Spangle on his show to talk about how and why christian nationalism, theonomy, and monarchism are on the rise in libertarian circles. They also explain why the Reformed stream of Christianity is compatible with libertarianism, and why it offers a peaceful alternative to Christian Nationalism.