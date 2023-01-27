311: The Knowledge Problem in Theology and Philosophy with Alex Bernardo

Summary – The Knowledge Problem in Theology and Philosophy with Alex Bernardo
In this episode, Doug Stuart talks to Alex Bernardo of the Protestant Libertarian podcast about the knowledge problem in theology and philosophy. The Protestant Libertarian Podcast explores the intersection between protestant Biblical studies and libertarian philosophy. We will discuss the Bible, history, culture, economics, philosophy, and current events from both protestant and libertarian perspectives.
Main Points of Discussion
|00:00
|Introduction – About Alex Bernardo
|07:34
|What kind of Protestant are you?
|10:20
|How do you tie together being libertarian and Protestant?
|12:20
|Favorite topics covered
|15:39
|Biggest influences theologically and politically
|20:51
|How do you approach interpretation of Scripture? How is it authoritative?
|26:22
|How do we decide to apply the Old Testament?
|31:28
|What about the Ascension?
|33:50
|How do you decide what’s important to get right?
|45:04
|Why don’t you speak disfavorably of postmodernism? What is knowledge?
|56:20
|How woke culture leverages postmodernism and language?
|59:11
|Current reading list
|1:07:25
|Closing Remarks