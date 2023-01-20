310: Former Marxist Explains the Great Reset with Michael Rectenwald

Summary – Former Marxist Explains the Great Reset with Michael Rectenwald

Dr. Michael Rectenwald is a former Marxist joining Doug Stuart to explain The Great Reset. Dr. Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023), Thought Criminal (Dec. 2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (Sept. 2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018); Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature (2016); Academic Writing, Real World Topics (2015, Concise Edition 2016); Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age (2015); Breach (Collected Poems, 2013); The Thief and Other Stories (2013); and The Eros of the Baby-Boom Eras (1991). (See the Books page.)

In this episode Dr. Rectenwald fleshes out questions explaining the connection between Marxism and woke ideology, and that connection to Klaus Schwab’s, The Great Reset, a plan with the World Economic Forum to monopolize the world economy. The discussion highlights some key point including the seemingly innocuous nature of the gateway ideologies to Marxism – namely, social justice, anti-racism, etc. If you’ve been interested in understanding more about the Great Reset, listen to this episode and consider purchasing Dr. Revtenwald’s book.

Main Points of Discussion