310: Former Marxist Explains the Great Reset with Michael Rectenwald

Summary – Former Marxist Explains the Great Reset with Michael Rectenwald
Dr. Michael Rectenwald is a former Marxist joining Doug Stuart to explain The Great Reset. Dr. Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023), Thought Criminal (Dec. 2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (Sept. 2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018); Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature (2016); Academic Writing, Real World Topics (2015, Concise Edition 2016); Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age (2015); Breach (Collected Poems, 2013); The Thief and Other Stories (2013); and The Eros of the Baby-Boom Eras (1991). (See the Books page.)
In this episode Dr. Rectenwald fleshes out questions explaining the connection between Marxism and woke ideology, and that connection to Klaus Schwab’s, The Great Reset, a plan with the World Economic Forum to monopolize the world economy. The discussion highlights some key point including the seemingly innocuous nature of the gateway ideologies to Marxism – namely, social justice, anti-racism, etc. If you’ve been interested in understanding more about the Great Reset, listen to this episode and consider purchasing Dr. Revtenwald’s book.
Main Points of Discussion
|00:00
|Introduction
|01:03
|How did you come to reject Marxism and embrace libertarianism?
|04:00
|Connection between Marxism and “Wokism”
|06:03
|Can exploitation explain certain kinds of oppression? Was Marx 100% wrong?
|10:30
|Why can’t a Marxist see the state as an oppressive institution?
|12:56
|Is there a kind of social justice that isn’t ‘woke’ or Marxist?
|16:11
|Woke Capitalism? The Long March – the Socialist takeover of the economy.
|24:43
|The Great Reset: What is it?
|29:20
|The coordination of propaganda shrouded under the cloak of inevitability.
|34:43
|How to respond to the charge the Great Reset is a conspiracy theory?
|40:43
|Conspiracy Theorists echoing an anti-Semitic trope?
|42:00
|Are you optimistic? What’s your proposed solution?
|44:03
|Please buy the book directly from Michael – get a signed copy