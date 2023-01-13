Ep 309: The Libertarianism of Star Wars with Stephen Kent

Summary – The Libertarianism of Star Wars with Stephen Kent
Dr. Norman Horn speaks with Stephen Kent, author of the book, “How The Force Can Fix The World.” Kent’s book explores the libertarian themes, and the relevance Star Wars has to Christianity. The guys then break into spoilers about the new series, Andor.
Main Points of Discussion
|00:00
|Introduction
|01:35
|About Stephen Kent
|03:16
|Christian influences on Kent (and Star Wars?)
|04:56
|Purpose in producing the book – political polarization and enmity
|07:26
|Inserting your opponents as being The Empire or The Rebellion
|10:14
|Chapter on humility and common values
|17:20
|Matthew 18 – childlike faith
|22:06
|The Death Star and Luke Skywalker
|24:57
|SPOILER ALERT!
Talking about new Star Wars productions: Andor