Ep 308: Christian Nationalism in the United States with Paul Miller

Summary – Christian Nationalism in the United States with Paul D. Miller

In this episode, Doug Stuart speaks with Dr. Paul D. Miller about Christian nationalism. Dr. Paul D. Miller is a Professor in the Practice of International Affairs at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. See his profile here. Miller published the book, The Religion of American Greatness: What’s Wrong with Christian Nationalism. Stuart and Miller begin with the general sentiment about “love of country” and conclude with why this means we should oppose Christian nationalism. But, of course, Christian nationalism in America raises important question about racism.

Miller gives reasoned, incisive response without the typical polemics that tend to go along such a controversial topic. He helps listeners think about the difference between personal sentiment of racism, and the backdrop of racialized issues and language, without appealing to woke ideology. Was race really a motivator for electing Barak Obama? Why CN is more culturally motivated than politically motivated, and why the crossover from culture to politics is happening none-the-less.

Christians against Christian nationalism should be the sentiment shared by Bible-believing liberty-lovers. Ideas about American equivalence to Israel is simply bad doctrine. Desires to resurrect so-called “Christendom” is also based on an arguably unbiblical ideology of establishmentarianism. If you’ve been looking for an honest and rational conversation about Christian nationalism, then please listen to this episode and considering purchasing Miller’s excellent book.