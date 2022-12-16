Ep 305: How Libertarianism Differs From Other Political Movements

Summary – How Libertarianism Differs From Other Political Movements
In this episode, Doug gives us a glimpse of our sister podcast, Faith Seeking Freedom. This podcast is part of the Christians for Liberty Network, and also the companion podcast to our book, Faith Seeking Freedom: Libertarian Christian Answers to Tough Questions. LCI Founder, Dr. Norman Horn, is the host of the FSF podcast and he answers some common questions we get about the differences between libertarianism and conservativism, progressivism, and liberalism. Check it out, and tell us what you think.
Main Points of Discussion
|00:00
|Introduction
|02:36
|How libertarianism is different from conservativism
|05:49
|How libertarianism is different from progressivism
|09:52
|How libertarianism is different from liberalism