New RSS Feed for LCI

This year has been one of growth and development and we’re excited about the future, and the new things we’ve got coming down the pike. This comes with a number of expansions, fresh ideas, and of course, updates to our website.

If you receive LCI content through an RSS feed reader, eg. Feedly, you will want to know that our RSS feed URL is getting an update. This will be the last post you see from our old RSS feed url. 

If you’d like to continue seeing LCI content on  your favorite RSS feed reader, please update that URL to:

https://libertarianchristians.com/feed

Or, just do a search for the Libertarian Christian Institute in your reader app, and get re-connected.

Also, in the very near future, we’re going to have some more RSS feeds that will allow you to customize your RSS content, and see more of what you’re interested in.

Kerry Baldwin is an independent researcher and writer with a B.A. in Philosophy from Arizona State University. Her writing focuses on libertarian philosophy and reformed theology and aimed at the educated layperson; challenging readers to rethink prevailing paradigms in politics, theology, and culture. She is a confessionally Reformed, orthodox Presbyterian, in the tradition of J. Gresham Machen (1881 - 1937), an outspoken libertarian and defender of Christian orthodoxy.
