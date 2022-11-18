Ep 301: Protect & Serve – Can a Christian Serve in Government?

Summary – Can a Christian Serve in Government?
In this episode, Doug Stuart is joined by Dick Clark, co-author of Faith Seeking Freedom, to discuss questions related to a Christian’s employment or service to the state. Clark is an attorney who is employed by the Nebraska Legislature. He describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, or radical libertarian, and so not a “beltway libertarian.” Clark takes you through his thought process for what sorts of positions, jobs, offices, that someone can do in a particularly Christian way – that is, aligned with our calling as Christians. He also explains why some jobs should be considered off limits for the Christian.
Main Points of Discussion
|00:00
|Introduction
|01:46
|What does Dick Clark do in government?
|05:25
|What kind of libertarian are you?
|07:55
|What is the difference between governance and government (the state)?
|12:15
|Is local government closer to obtaining the consent of the governed?
|15:26
|What system do we have and is it good? bad?
|19:23
|How does our calling as Christians ground how we participate in government?
|22:24
|Is it Christian to repeal welfare programs?
|28:20
|Would you work for a rival politician?
|31:28
|Can Christians participate in law enforcement?
|42:53
|Concluding Thoughts
Resources Mentioned
- The Third Temptation by Austin Rogers