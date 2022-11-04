Ep 299: Reading the Bible as a Libertarian

Summary – Reading the Bible as a Libertarian

Join Doug as he guest appears on Danial Winograd’s Daniel 3 Biblical Anarchy Podcast to talk about how to read the Bible as a libertarian. Not only does Doug get into what he and LCI are up to, Doug and Jacob carry on an in-depth conversation about how many Christian libertarians misread the Bible, and how we can treat the Bible as authoritative without thinking of it like we do the constitution. Doug explains why Jesus wasn’t a libertarian and how we can live in a world where the state keeps asking more from its citizens.