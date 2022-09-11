Stories of Work, War, Peace, and Currency

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I went to the Libertarian Scholars Conference this weekend in Nashville, TN hosted by the Mises Institute. It was a great time and I got to reconnect with old friends and make a few new ones! Since I just got back, I don’t have much time to write, but here are few links for fun.

Glenn Greenwald was interviewed by Reason during FreedomFest (video and text).

The Story of War and Peace in Currency Markets from LVMI – interesting commentary on today’s events.

What we’ve learned about the theology of work in 2022 from our friend Jacqueline Isaacs at IFWE.

The glory of capitalism in a chart.

This one’s for Admin Aaron: How MMT lost badly to basic economics.

What I’m reading: After the attempted murder of novelist Salman Rushdie, I’m re-inspired to go read his stuff, so I’m picking up The Satanic Verses once and for all. Check out what else I’ve read/am reading on my Goodreads page.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.