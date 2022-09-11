fbpx

Stories of Work, War, Peace, and Currency

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

I went to the Libertarian Scholars Conference this weekend in Nashville, TN hosted by the Mises Institute. It was a great time and I got to reconnect with old friends and make a few new ones! Since I just got back, I don’t have much time to write, but here are few links for fun.

Glenn Greenwald was interviewed by Reason during FreedomFest (video and text).

The Story of War and Peace in Currency Markets from LVMI – interesting commentary on today’s events.

What we’ve learned about the theology of work in 2022 from our friend Jacqueline Isaacs at IFWE.

The glory of capitalism in a chart.

This one’s for Admin Aaron: How MMT lost badly to basic economics.

What I’m reading: After the attempted murder of novelist Salman Rushdie, I’m re-inspired to go read his stuff, so I’m picking up The Satanic Verses once and for all. Check out what else I’ve read/am reading on my Goodreads page.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Stories of Work, War, Peace, and Currency?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 291: Jack Lloyd on Consent, Trauma, & Voluntaryism

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.