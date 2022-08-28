Legal Plunder Reignited

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is ridiculous legal plunder, causes moral hazards, and is bad policy.

Our friend Larry Reed has published a great profile of the Marquis de Lafayette.

Should libertarians get behind humanitarian wars? Of course not.

The Gospel According to D&D. (this was entertaining)

Reason released their interview with Kyle Mann of the Babylon Bee this week, and it’s quite good!

What I’m reading: After the attempted murder of novelist Salman Rushdie, I’m re-inspired to go read his stuff, so I’m picking up The Satanic Verses once and for all. Check out what else I’ve read/am reading on my Goodreads page.

