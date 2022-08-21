fbpx

Don’t Trust the Fed

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

End the Fed already! And certainly don’t trust it.

Any political statement made today, by any politician or candidate, can be answered thus: “We don’t believe you.” (shamelessly ripped quote)

A Biblical Case for Free Markets – short classic from IFWE.

Post-COVID excess deaths in Britain are on track to exceed actual COVID deaths. Can’t neglect second-order thinking and consequences. HT Marginal Revolution.

Opposing abortion does not mean we should oppose free speech. Get your act together, SC.

CHIPS, the infrastructure bill, and the Inflation Reduction act are all insane and ridiculous. Perfect ways to waste trillions of dollars.

Long, but interesting: Guessing C For Every Answer Is Now Enough To Pass The New York State Algebra Exam.

