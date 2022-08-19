fbpx

Ep 288: Is Big Tech a Threat? with Robby Soave

Robby Soave is Senior Editor at Reason Magazine, where he writes about free speech, education and tech policy, criminal justice reform, and cancel culture, among other subjects. He’s the author of Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump, and Tech Panic: Why We Shouldn’t Fear Facebook and the Future.

Robby and Doug discuss Big Tech censorship, the best way for libertarians to deal with it, whether or not libertarians should be just as concerned with Big Tech and other corporate hegemons as with government, and more.

