Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

July marked the 34th anniversary of “World Population Day”, but this time around the UN’s rhetoric is finally turning a corner and celebrating the fact that the world is not overpopulated. Instead, celebrate life!

But turning the other direction, Reason remembers historian and scholar David McCullough, who passed away this week, for his remarkable and accessible biographies of major American figures.

At the Institute for Faith, Work, and Economics this week, our friend Jac Isaacs has posted an interview with Dr. Rachel Ferguson about Christian Perspectives on African-American History.

TIFWE posted our friend Elise’s excellent piece from the past about Les Miserables and the Cultural Mandate.

Congress is supersizing the IRS. Here’s why that’s a bad thing.

Don’t let mimesis get the best of you. Seriously, it can get weird.

Don’t forget to watch LCI’s breakout session at FreedomFest.

I love ridiculous feats of engineering like this:

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
