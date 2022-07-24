Weekend Insights – Up with Fossil Fuels!

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Last Sunday, LCI had it's annual Advisory Board meeting and, thus, no WI for that week.

Alex Epstein has published An Open Letter to Senator Joe Manchin regarding his opposition to anti-fossil fuel legislation. Excellent reminder of what’s necessary for a healthy economy and a healthy environment.

Because, if Joe Biden were serious about energy, this is what he’d do. And obviously, nuclear energy needs to be a priority, duh.

In the “this quote will make you incredibly angry” category, check out what the dunce Elizabeth Warren had to say about Crisis Pregnancy Centers: “In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by three to one… We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts and we need to shut them down all around the country.”

There’s a real myth behind federal power to strike down state laws.

David Gordon reviews a recent book about Libertarianism and Public Choice Theory — which sounds nerdy, and it is, but trust me that this is worth reading.

Balaji Srinivasan has a new book out called The Network State which looks really interesting, and you can read it for free on his website.

What I’m reading: Done preparing for my board meeting with the incredibly nerdy Policy Governance Model book, so now I’m on to other things. I need something light! See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

