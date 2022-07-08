fbpx
Ep 282: Kerry Baldwin Responds to John Stossel on Abortion

Kerry Baldwin joined us for this week’s episode to discuss the topic of abortion, the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, her recent debate regarding abortion hosted by John Stossel, and the LP’s silence on the subject of abortion. The government has historically approached social issues such as these with authoritarian law enforcement; however, we delved deeper into how the restorative justice model could prevent or deal with unwanted pregnancies. Kerry challenges us to push for criminal justice reform to truly help the issue at hand.

Show Notes


