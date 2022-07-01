fbpx
the libertarian christian podcast

Ep 281: The Anatomy of a Party Takeover, with Michael Heise

We had the privilege of getting the inside scoop with Michael Heise about some of the iconic moments in the Ron Paul presidential campaigns that converted so many to libertarianism, libertarian activism, what led Michael to establish the Mises Caucus, what it means to be a caucus, the effectiveness of grassroots movements to sway a political institution (such as the LP), and Michael’s response to his interview with Nick GillespieTake human action and make the change you want to see!

Show Notes


Share this post

Related Posts

PrevPrevEp 280: Is There Such a Thing As a Good Cop?

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.