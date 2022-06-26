Weekend Insights – SCOTUS on Fire

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I posted this on Facebook on Friday (adding some links and a little editing)…

What a week for the Supreme Court. Vouchers, gun rights, AND Roe repeal? Absolutely incredible.

The left’s apoplectic response is expected and hilarious.

To the right, you should be reminded that you took waaaaaaaay too long to get here, like 14+ years too long at bare minimum. You screwed up and listened to a bunch of idiots who manipulated you for votes and power. When the GOP had the house, senate, AND the presidency from 2000-2006 is when they should have been fixing this stuff, but they didn’t because so long as there was a problem they could count on your votes. Ron Paul, in accordance with how Roe was interpreted at the time, knew better and every session in Congress proposed legislation from the proper House to deal with abortion comprehensively, yet the rest of the GOP shouted him down.

Now, abortion is back to being a state legislative issue. The federal Congress cannot any longer make a law on the topic, no more than they can murder or whatnot. And for what it’s worth, that’s the way it should be. The federal government should have as little power as possible, and shouldn’t be allowed to legislate ad infinitum.

Still, in some respects, though Republicans got what they wanted – a Roe repeal – one could also say this is symbolic of the GOP’s biggest failures as a party.

Okay, now for a few more links to round things out…

In defense of defaulting on the national debt.

Older article to remember (appropriate considering the above):

The Intellectual Incoherence of Conservatism by Hans Hoppe.

Federal COVID aid to states/localities cost $855,000 per job saved.

Why police do nothing while kids are killed.

What I’m reading: Preparing for my upcoming board meeting with the incredibly nerdy Policy Governance Model book. See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.