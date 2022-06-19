fbpx

Weekend Insights – Afghanistan Mall Guards

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Markets were largely in turmoil this week, with some pretty wild price action especially in crypto. But don’t forget…

In early 2013 the BTC price peak was $233, and it fell back to $65, down 72%.
In late 2013 it hit $1200 and then fell to $170, down 85%.
In 2017 the price peaked at $19k, then it crashed to $3200, down 84%.
The most recent high was $69k, so even at $18k we’re down 73%.

In other words, this isn’t that unusual. Yes, it’s exciting when it’s up, now it’s time to exercise those low time preference muscles and soberly look at the situation.

Epic headline of the week: U.S. Spent Over $21 Billion on Afghan Police, Got ‘Barely Qualified Mall Guards’. Now I need a t-shirt that says “I spent $21 billion in Afghanistan and all I got was this lousy Mall Cop Uniform”.

The Fed is now “winging it”.

Janet Yellen still doesn’t understand inflation.

Nuggets of wisdom from the legendary economist Arthur Seldon.

Really interesting interview with Nick Gillespie and Michael Heise of the LP’s Mises Caucus.

What I’m reading: God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – Afghanistan Mall Guards?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 279: Religion is Not the Basis for Opposing Abortion, with Jose Galison

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.