Ep 279: Religion is Not the Basis for Opposing Abortion, with Jose Galison

YouTuber Jose Galison, of the show “No Way, Jose!”, recently brought onto his show Kerry Baldwin to discuss the difficult topic of abortion. They talked about why religion should not be the basis for the argument against abortion, Walter Block’s differing views on abortion, the natural rights approach to pro-life, why Roe v. Wade is bad for women’s interests and autonomy, and where/when a human gains its rights. Regardless, we should never rely upon the state to define when a person is a person or what one does with their own body.
Show Notes
- Have you watched last week’s episode on abortion?
- Check out Kerry Baldwin’s work at MereLiberty!
- Our book Faith Seeking Freedom covers the topic of abortion, and more!