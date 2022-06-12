Weekend Insights – Politics as Pathology

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

I’m traveling today so we’ve only got time for a few items.

Politics is the pathology, morality is the cure – from my bud Max Borders.

Mises.org recently highlighted an older article by our friend Laurence Vance on Mises debunking the religious case for the state.

Here’s an excellent twitter thread on the history of the second amendment.

Why isn’t the US military out of Yemen yet?

This video is really interesting and explains some key insights about the importance of engineering controls for air hygiene, and some key implications for mask use. Keep a sober mind about it all.

What I’m reading: God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. See all the books I’ve recently read on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.