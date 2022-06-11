Good News, Bad New June 9, 2022: Inflation is Here to Stay

… not for a year, but ever and a day… If you get that reference, you’re probably not Kerry, Aaron, or Matt. But they don’t write the descriptions, Norman does. At any rate, we talk a lot about inflation and the NOT shocking revelation from our favorite Janet ‘Old’ Yellen that it’s here to stay. We also highlight the recent turning of the guard in the Libertarian Party (no endorsing, just reporting) and changes to the platform. Finally, we discuss the new “What is a Woman?” documentary from Daily Wire.”