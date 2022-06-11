fbpx

Good News, Bad New June 9, 2022: Inflation is Here to Stay

… not for a year, but ever and a day… If you get that reference, you’re probably not Kerry, Aaron, or Matt. But they don’t write the descriptions, Norman does. At any rate, we talk a lot about inflation and the NOT shocking revelation from our favorite Janet ‘Old’ Yellen that it’s here to stay. We also highlight the recent turning of the guard in the Libertarian Party (no endorsing, just reporting) and changes to the platform. Finally, we discuss the new “What is a Woman?” documentary from Daily Wire.”

Show Notes:

  • You can also listen to this episode of Good News, Bad News here!
LCI Staff

LCI Staff

All Posts

Did you like Good News, Bad New June 9, 2022: Inflation is Here to Stay?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 278: Against Abortion – A Christian/Libertarian Alliance
NextWeekend Insights – Politics as PathologyNext

Share this article:

Subscribe by Email

Whenever there's a new article, you'll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.