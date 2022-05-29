Weekend Insights – Roundup of Uvalde Coverage

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

We’ll keep it short for this week, since it is a holiday weekend after all. Of course, the tragedy of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas school has dominated the headlines. We’ve heard all manners of assertions from pundits to athletes that “we” need to “do something” which is always shorthand for bring the government in to control all aspects of personal protection even more.

While we at LCI commentated upon this in the latest Good News Bad News roundtable, Reason was on the case with amazing coverage and analysis. Here’s some great stuff to read:

In typical political fashion, politicians instantaneously went to work to “not let a crisis go to waste”. Biden blamed the gun lobby for the shooting, rather than the shooter.

Politicians continued to call for gun control laws proven to be ineffective and irrelevant. We really need to understand these foolish ideas so we can combat them effectively.

Then we learned that the perpetrator crashed his car before the shooting, was approached by law enforcement while he had his body armor on, but managed to get to the school anyway.

Then we learned that the police were literally refusing to go inside and engage the shooter, and holding down parents who were freaking out and trying to go inside. They were “waiting for the SWAT team”, which is astounding because a town of barely 20,000 people like Uvalde having a SWAT team is baffling to begin with. Nonetheless, this enabled the shooter to have over 40 minutes of time to himself. Thanks Uvalde cops, you cowards! It took Border Control Agents to take the shooter down. Unbelievable.

Then we learned that the media has been putting a lot of spin on shooting statistics. (Surprise!) There have not been 27 mass school shootings this year, for instance.

But enough of that, here are some more positive things to read…

Christianity and the development of human capital.

If you’re a fan of JP Moreland, IFWE has a compilation of his posts on the Biblical case for limited government.

In weird science… Soil from the moon has been used to grow plants for the first time.

What I’m reading: Reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and hopefully a podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

