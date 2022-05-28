fbpx

Good News, Bad New May 26, 2022: Uvalde School Shooting & the Baby Formula Shortage

The team discusses the immensely troubling school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the economics behind the baby formula shortage. Will gun control work? How does mental health play into it? What can “we” do about it? All this, and more!

Show Notes:

  • You can also listen to this episode of Good News, Bad News here!
