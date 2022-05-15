fbpx

Weekend Insights – Down with Scam Calls

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Our friend Larry Reed continues his series on the Japanese Tocqueville, Mori Arinori.

Classic article from Murray Rothbard about defense services on the free market.

Excellent tribute to the late, great David Theroux.

“I criticized BLM. Then I was fired.” For reals.

Awesome, making thieves miserable with the market:

If you’ve been worried about your crypto holdings this week, chill out and read this.

What I’m reading: Reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and hopefully a podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

