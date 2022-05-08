Weekend Insights – Roe v. Wade Challenged?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

We’ve had a lot of stuff happen in the last couple of weeks, so here’s a quick rundown of good articles and happenings…

The biggest news of the last week was the leak of Judge Alito’s draft of a SCOTUS opinion wherein Roe v. Wade has the potential to be struck down. The result would be to toss abortion regulation to the states, which from a constitutional perspective is right to begin with. LCI’s Kerry Baldwin weighed in on the topic on Facebook:

So, maybe it’s a step in a good direction, but it’s not necessarily a slam-dunk.

Libertarians can sometimes be mixed on abortion, but more and more are taking a pro-life position. We argue as much in our recent book (which you should get!).

And of course, the very notion of an RvW repeal is driving the left completely apoplectic. So, you know, there’s that.

You don't have to be an Ivermectin advocate (I'm cautious about it myself, evidence is a bit mixed IMO) to see that Motherboard is still patently bonkers. https://t.co/2QWCJpiSF6 — Norman Horn (@normanhorn) May 8, 2022

Lest you think @DefiantLs is being hyperbolic, that Motherboard tweet really does exist and the way people are talking around it is wild.

Bafflingly, within a week of Elon Musk reaching terms for the purchase of Twitter, the White House has rolled out its new plan for a Disinformation Governance Board, headed by someone who would definitely win the award for government goon most likely to be a Hogwarts professor. The DGB will reside underneath the Department of Homeland Security, which also never should have existed. The media is out in full force trying to apologize for this new monstrosity, but you can’t maintain with a straight face for long that this is beyond unconstitutional and one of the stupidest ideas the White House could have come up with. These people are dolts. I like this quote: “To call the unit’s name Orwellian is an insult to George Orwell.”

Is free speech a “right-wing value”? Nope. Excellent rundown of recent history.

Don’t ever, ever celebrate the TSA.

Did you enjoy May the Fourth this week? Check out this article from FEE about what Star Wars teaches us about liberty.

I enjoyed this piece by the founder of Wired magazine, who just turned 70, on 103 Bits of Advice I Wish I Had Known.

What I’m reading: Done with Disarming by my friend Andrew. Reading God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page. (I’ve been sick with COVID this week, and thus there hasn’t been a lot of energy for reading the deep stuff.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.