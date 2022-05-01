fbpx

Good News, Bad News April 28, 2022: Is Elon Musk Batman? and Other Important Questions

The GNBN crew discusses Elon Musk’s recent bid to acquire Twitter and make it a private company, and the spat between the state of Florida and Disney over their “activist” efforts and potential loss of the Disney World special tax district. Is free speech back? Is Elon Musk Batman? Does de Santis know what he’s doing? Is Disney ancapistan? Inquiring minds want to know!

Show Notes:

  • You can also listen to this episode of Good News, Bad News here!

All Posts

