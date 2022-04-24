fbpx

Weekend Insights – The Japanese Tocqueville

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

So many great articles released this week by my friends…

The Japanese Toqueville by our friend Larry Reed at FEE — super cool article.

Reason, Morality, and the Delusion of Naturalism by David Theroux at the Independent Institute (also an advisor to LCI).

Crazy revelations about Anomaly6 and Zignal about how they can use cell phone location data from The Intercept. Kind of terrifying.

A Parent’s Guide to Kendi’s Antiracist Baby by my bud Max Borders at AIER.

Francis Wayland: Preacher Economist by the great Laurence Vance.

This week was tax week — the most horrible time of the year. Taxation is theft and etc., and it’s high time that states continue eliminating their income taxes, and the time is ripe because states are flush with cash.

Learn about equity with Carta. No, not DEI stuff, company equity. This is something you need to know if you’re even remotely interested in the entrepreneurial realm.

What I’m reading: No change this week. Continuing with Disarming by my friend Andrew, and God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith (hopefully for a book review and podcast later). See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Lipscomb University. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

