Weekend Insights – No Apologies

The US National Institute of Health awarded over 56,000 grants in 2020, but only 2% were for studying COVID. Even on their own standards, that’s pathetic.

What is the Christian worldview? Can it change? Good stuff from Hugh Whelchel.

As my friend Stephan Kinsella has said, we need to “learn to walk and chew gum at the same time” with regard to Ukraine and Russia. We ought not apologize for Russian aggression, but we also ought not excuse NATO and the United States’ complicity in policy that helped to precipitate it. Check out this excellent piece from our friend Walter Block published at the Ron Paul Institute for more.

What’s the deal with oil prices? Jeff and Bob go at it:

And we can still blame Biden for high gas prices.

Excellent read: The Roman Empire Wasn’t Civilization. It was Violence.

What I’m reading: Finishing The Way Out by our friend Armond Boudreaux. Finishing The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kris Borer. Starting God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

