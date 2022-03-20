fbpx

Weekend Insights – No Apologies

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

The US National Institute of Health awarded over 56,000 grants in 2020, but only 2% were for studying COVID. Even on their own standards, that’s pathetic.

What is the Christian worldview? Can it change? Good stuff from Hugh Whelchel.

As my friend Stephan Kinsella has said, we need to “learn to walk and chew gum at the same time” with regard to Ukraine and Russia. We ought not apologize for Russian aggression, but we also ought not excuse NATO and the United States’ complicity in policy that helped to precipitate it. Check out this excellent piece from our friend Walter Block published at the Ron Paul Institute for more.

What’s the deal with oil prices? Jeff and Bob go at it:

And we can still blame Biden for high gas prices.

Excellent read: The Roman Empire Wasn’t Civilization. It was Violence.

What I’m reading: Finishing The Way Out by our friend Armond Boudreaux. Finishing The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kris Borer. Starting God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith. See all the books I’ve recently been reading on my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
