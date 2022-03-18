fbpx
the libertarian christian podcast

Ep 266: The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness, with Kyle Mann

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

For this week we were joined by Kyle Mann, editor-in-chief and author at The Babylon Bee, to discuss The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness. Kyle discussed how The Babylon Bee utilizes comedy and satire as an effective way to expose hypocrisy found in “cancel” and “woke” culture. Though the content may make you chuckle, there are some sad truths found in the humor. Movements such as CRT and woke/cancel culture are slowly choking out our individual rights.

Kyle shared his favorite chapter of The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness: How to Fight ANTIFA with Violence. We laughed at how ANTIFA as an organization supposedly is fighting fascism while using the very tenets of fascism to do so, and how indicative that is of the emerging American society. Americans can recognize the brutal history behind our country; however, these movements are not truly solving the issues at hand, instead they are incentivizing a new warped sense of racism, which still socially separates people based upon race.

Show Notes:


Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

PrevPrevEp 265: Thriving in an Agorist Community, with Joshua Longbrook

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.