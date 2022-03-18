Ep 266: The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness, with Kyle Mann

For this week we were joined by Kyle Mann, editor-in-chief and author at The Babylon Bee, to discuss The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness. Kyle discussed how The Babylon Bee utilizes comedy and satire as an effective way to expose hypocrisy found in “cancel” and “woke” culture. Though the content may make you chuckle, there are some sad truths found in the humor. Movements such as CRT and woke/cancel culture are slowly choking out our individual rights.

Kyle shared his favorite chapter of The Babylon Bee Guide to Wokeness: How to Fight ANTIFA with Violence. We laughed at how ANTIFA as an organization supposedly is fighting fascism while using the very tenets of fascism to do so, and how indicative that is of the emerging American society. Americans can recognize the brutal history behind our country; however, these movements are not truly solving the issues at hand, instead they are incentivizing a new warped sense of racism, which still socially separates people based upon race.

Show Notes: