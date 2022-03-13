Weekend Insights – Tchaikovsky Canceled?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Cardiff Philharmonic decides to forgo performing Tchaikovsky in concert because he came from Russia? I mean c’mon, I hate war as much as anybody, but this is a bit silly.

An additional perspective on sanctions: they don’t work the way you might think.

Despite Genghis Khan’s clear horrible-ness, there’s still stuff one can learn from him.

Bob Murphy has a really interesting series of podcasts from the past couple months on The Great Reset. See part 1, part 2, and part 3.

Check out Is Atheism Dead? from our friends at the CS Lewis Society of California (be warned, it’s long).

Bitcoin fun:

What I’m reading: Finished A World Without Email by Cal Newport — great stuff. Now I’m finishing The Way Out by our friend Armond Boudreaux. Coming up is God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith and concluding The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kris Borer. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.