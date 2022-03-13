fbpx

Weekend Insights – Tchaikovsky Canceled?

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Cardiff Philharmonic decides to forgo performing Tchaikovsky in concert because he came from Russia? I mean c’mon, I hate war as much as anybody, but this is a bit silly.

An additional perspective on sanctions: they don’t work the way you might think.

Despite Genghis Khan’s clear horrible-ness, there’s still stuff one can learn from him.

Bob Murphy has a really interesting series of podcasts from the past couple months on The Great Reset. See part 1, part 2, and part 3.

Check out Is Atheism Dead? from our friends at the CS Lewis Society of California (be warned, it’s long).

Bitcoin fun:

What I’m reading: Finished A World Without Email by Cal Newport — great stuff. Now I’m finishing The Way Out by our friend Armond Boudreaux. Coming up is God’s Law and Order by Aaron Griffith and concluding The Ethics of Anarcho-Capitalism by Kris Borer. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

Cheers, and have a great week!

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – Tchaikovsky Canceled??
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 265: Thriving in an Agorist Community, with Joshua Longbrook

Table of Contents

Don't Miss an Article about Christian Libertarianism!
Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146
United States

Quicklinks

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.