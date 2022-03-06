fbpx

Weekend Insights – Ukraine and much more

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Last Sunday, I was in England finishing up a business trip with a few days of sightseeing (amazing!), so I’m grateful to Doug for taking on Weekend Insights for that week. Here’s a picture I took in the Bath Abbey for the fun of it:

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming…

Be not deceived, Putin is no defender of Christian values.

Nonetheless, for goodness sake DO NOT START WW3 PLZ. Kthx.

The right to bear arms is still a check on tyranny. I didn’t realize that Ukraine doesn’t have major gun law statutes:

Western governments are not wholly non-responsible for the Ukraine war either, since their policies are interrelated.

The 2022 State of the Union Address was a total dumpster fire. Here’s some serious fact-checking.

We’re about to see a social credit system in Canada. Boooooo.

America (and the world) needs some of the wisdom of age.

Your personality explained by your annoying household habits. LOL.

What I’m reading: Besides my flights (during which I was writing reports), I haven’t had a lot of time to read. So, I’m still working on A World Without Email by Cal Newport but I’m finishing it this week. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – Ukraine and much more?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevGood News, Bad News March 3, 2022: Ukraine and the 2022 State of the Union Dumpster Fire

Table of Contents

Don't Miss an Article about Christian Libertarianism!
Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Quicklinks

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.