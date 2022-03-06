Weekend Insights – Ukraine and much more

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about…

Last Sunday, I was in England finishing up a business trip with a few days of sightseeing (amazing!), so I’m grateful to Doug for taking on Weekend Insights for that week. Here’s a picture I took in the Bath Abbey for the fun of it:

Be not deceived, Putin is no defender of Christian values.

Nonetheless, for goodness sake DO NOT START WW3 PLZ. Kthx.

The right to bear arms is still a check on tyranny. I didn’t realize that Ukraine doesn’t have major gun law statutes:

Western governments are not wholly non-responsible for the Ukraine war either, since their policies are interrelated.

The 2022 State of the Union Address was a total dumpster fire. Here’s some serious fact-checking.

We’re about to see a social credit system in Canada. Boooooo.

America (and the world) needs some of the wisdom of age.

Your personality explained by your annoying household habits. LOL.

