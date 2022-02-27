Weekend Insights – New Podcasts for Your Enjoyment

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else Doug is thinking about while Norman devours sushi in a foreign land…

New Podcasts to Listen to

Faith Seeking Freedom is a podcast now. Check it out on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and send us questions so we can feature yours on the podcast!

What kind of libertarian are you?! Nick Gillespie interviews our friend Stephanie Slade, and they get into a discussion about her faith.

Aaron Harris interviewed me on the Decentralized Revolution Podcast

Critical Race Theory

LCI has only recently begun to put out content about Critical Race Theory, and we started with an interview with Phil Magness.

Speaking of CRT, Tom Woods interviews James Lindsay about his latest book, Race Marxism.

Another reason to love Iceland

Not only is Iceland lifting its COVID restrictions, the minister essentially told everyone to get infected. Yes, really! Read it here for yourself:

“Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities. “To achieve this, as many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness,” it added.

Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine has become increasingly worrying, and deserves our prayers and support. There’s so much context, history, and untold details that you need a place like AntiWar.com to explain a lot of it.

What I’m reading: The Genius of Judaism by Bernard Henri-Levy. Published in 2016, and written during or immediately following the Russian threat to Ukraine in 2014, his insights about the importance of Ukraine is highly relevant.

Speaking of the importance of Ukraine, here’s David French on the importance of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What I'm reading: The Genius of Judaism by Bernard Henri-Levy. Published in 2016, and written during or immediately following the Russian threat to Ukraine in 2014, his insights about the importance of Ukraine is highly relevant.

