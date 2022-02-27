fbpx

Weekend Insights – New Podcasts for Your Enjoyment

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else Doug is thinking about while Norman devours sushi in a foreign land… 

New Podcasts to Listen to

Faith Seeking Freedom is a podcast now. Check it out on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and send us questions so we can feature yours on the podcast!

What kind of libertarian are you?! Nick Gillespie interviews our friend Stephanie Slade, and they get into a discussion about her faith.

Aaron Harris interviewed me on the Decentralized Revolution Podcast

Critical Race Theory

LCI has only recently begun to put out content about Critical Race Theory, and we started with an interview with Phil Magness.

Speaking of CRT, Tom Woods interviews James Lindsay about his latest book, Race Marxism.

Another reason to love Iceland

Not only is Iceland lifting its COVID restrictions, the minister essentially told everyone to get infected. Yes, really! Read it here for yourself:

“Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.

“To achieve this, as many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness,” it added.

Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine has become increasingly worrying, and deserves our prayers and support. There’s so much context, history, and untold details that you need a place like AntiWar.com to explain a lot of it.

What I’m reading: The Genius of Judaism by Bernard Henri-Levy. Published in 2016, and written during or immediately following the Russian threat to Ukraine in 2014, his insights about the importance of Ukraine is highly relevant.

Speaking of the importance of Ukraine, here’s David French on the importance of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart

Doug Stuart is CEO of LCI and holds a MDiv from Missio Seminary. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he runs a video production company. He attends an evangelical church where he has taught classes on film and culture, evangelism, faith and economics, and non-violence.
All Posts

Did you like Weekend Insights – New Podcasts for Your Enjoyment?
You may also like These Posts:

PrevPrevEp 263: Rival Nations, with Peter Rollo
NextLiving Free: Living with IntegrityNext

Table of Contents

Don't Miss an Article about Christian Libertarianism!
Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About LCI

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Connect with LCI on Social Media

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Mailing Address

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Quicklinks

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.