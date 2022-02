Ep 263: Rival Nations, with Peter Rollo

`Peter Rollo, founder of the website Rival Nations , joined us to discuss his passion for theology, why he started Rival Nations , “Two-Kingdom Theology,” Romans 13 voting as a form of violence, and what it means to be a citizen of a “rival nation.” Followers of Jesus are indeed a part of a nation: The Kingdom of God.

Peter discusses how Jesus was on earth at such a crucial time in human history; as well as how Christ intentionally used political vernacular to set his followers apart from the world. We often forget that we live in a world ruled by Satan. We, as Christians, are a part of a new nation led by the Prince of Peace against Satan’s kingdom presently on earth.