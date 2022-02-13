fbpx

Weekend Insights – “I was against it first!”

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

The White House continues to gaslight the American people about the pandemic. Now they were actually against lockdowns before they were for them before they were against ’em before they might, you know, “get forced” to be FOR them again, don’t ya know? It’s baffling.

Coolest science thing I learned this week: there’s an entire set of bacteria that survive on lanthanides. Yeah, you know that weird section of the periodic table below the “main section” we all know and love. Read about it here: Unlocking the Lanthanome.

While we’re at it, let’s remind ourselves, though, that the innovation is a market operation, not a state operation.

The fedgov’s “Paycheck Protection Program” was a resounding failure. (I know, what a shocker.)

What happened to TED Talks?

What Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings and Rowling’s Harry Potter teach us about power.

This is so me.

Have you entered the cult of Wordle yet? If so, you’ll find this hilarious:

What I’m reading: I’m finally finishing up the excellent Great Mental Models by Shane Parrish, and continuing A World Without Email by Cal Newport. See all the books I’ve recently been into at my GoodReads page.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! We’ve got special packs of books available in our online store for below $10 a copy. Great for giveaways and you’re supporting a great cause.

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
