Weekend Insights – You Need to Calm Down

Remy killing it yet again on the insanity of San Fransicko.

I’m going to be interviewing KrisAnn Hall from the Liberty First Society in the coming week. Check out their documentary Noncompliant, which is free to watch. If you have any interesting questions you think I should ask, let me know!

Why are vaccinated Americans still worrying about COVID? It doesn’t make much sense.

The real fascist threat.

Biden’s “Year One” was pretty terrible. But what do you expect, he’s a president…

The problem with public goods and economic power.

Weird thing I’m learning about, because I’m strange and know way to much about LED tech: Li-Fi. (Lol, I know, I’m nuts.)

What I’m reading: The Two Riders by our friend Armond Boudreaux, who was on the Libertarian Christian Podcast in 2018! (Doesn’t seem like all that long ago, wow.)

