Weekend Insights – Of word games, viral and otherwise

Have you played Wordle yet, that daily little viral word game? Learn a little about the stealth hit here.

There’s good reason to think that Omicron will peak soon.

Scott Aaronson reviews the new book “Viral” by Matt Ridley and Alina Chan. It makes the case that the lab-leak hypothesis for SARS-CoV-2 should be taken seriously, and more and more I would think similarly. Looks like an important book to pick up soon.

CT reports that American Christians are eschewing the “Protestant” label more frequently when given the option in a survey. It’s well known that less people self-identify as “evangelicals” than in past years, but apparently “Protestant” is falling out of favor as well. Good thing “Christian” is doing just fine. Interesting post with a lot of data and a link to a peer-reviewed paper by the author as well. Is this just another word game???

Our friend Larry Reed writes eloquently that science affirms the universe was created rather than an accidental.

Really interesting video to help understand dimensionality:

Bitcoin benefitted from China’s crackdown, as I predicted!

Cody Wilson thwarts the gun-grabbers again!

Recommending again: Check out The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill podcast series from Christianity Today. Really interesting story that I paid little attention to as it happened.

