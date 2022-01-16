fbpx

Weekend Insights – Of word games, viral and otherwise

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Have you played Wordle yet, that daily little viral word game? Learn a little about the stealth hit here.

There’s good reason to think that Omicron will peak soon.

Scott Aaronson reviews the new book “Viral” by Matt Ridley and Alina Chan. It makes the case that the lab-leak hypothesis for SARS-CoV-2 should be taken seriously, and more and more I would think similarly. Looks like an important book to pick up soon.

CT reports that American Christians are eschewing the “Protestant” label more frequently when given the option in a survey. It’s well known that less people self-identify as “evangelicals” than in past years, but apparently “Protestant” is falling out of favor as well. Good thing “Christian” is doing just fine. Interesting post with a lot of data and a link to a peer-reviewed paper by the author as well. Is this just another word game???

Our friend Larry Reed writes eloquently that science affirms the universe was created rather than an accidental.

Really interesting video to help understand dimensionality:

Bitcoin benefitted from China’s crackdown, as I predicted!

Cody Wilson thwarts the gun-grabbers again!

Recommending again: Check out The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill podcast series from Christianity Today. Really interesting story that I paid little attention to as it happened.

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

LCI posts articles representing a broad range of views from authors who identify as both Christian and libertarian. Of course, not everyone will agree with every article, and not every article represents an official position from LCI. Please direct any inquiries regarding the specifics of the article to the author. 

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
View Author Archive

Interested in Contributing? 

LCI accepts guest submissions by high-quality writers. If you are interested in submitting a guest post, click here to send us mail.

Did you like Weekend Insights – Of word games, viral and otherwise
You may also like These Posts:

Don't Miss an Article about Christian Libertarianism!
Sign up Today!

Whenever there’s a new article, you’ll get an email once a day! 

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

About The Libertarian Christian Institute

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.