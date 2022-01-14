Ep 257: Entertaining Children with Solid Values, with Daniel Harmon

In today’s episode we talk to advertising guru and creator of the Tuttle Twins television show, Daniel Harmon. Daniel is one of the founders of the Harmon Brothers ad agency, which has been the brains behind multiple viral ad campaigns; such as the Squatty Potty, Poo-Pourri, Purple beds, and many more. We discuss how Daniel Harmon found his love for freedom as a child in a small community in Idaho, why the Harmon Brothers saw the Tuttle Twins book collection as a great platform to show children the importance of liberty, how the show/books are not “indoctrination,” and the creation process for the television series – including their groundbreaking crowd-funding that allows them to make the show.
- Next time you’re looking for something to watch with your entire family give Tuttle Twins a watch!
- As Daniel mentioned, if you have seen the show, you have to read the books as well!
- Wanting to create a stellar advertisement experience for your consumers? The Harmon Brothers ad agency are your guys!