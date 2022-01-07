fbpx

Ep 256: America’s Revolutionary Mind, with C. Bradley Thompson

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

In this week’s episode Doug Stuart talks with Dr. C. Bradley Thompson; a professor at the University of Clemson, and author of America’s Revolutionary Mind, which happens to be the topic of this podcast episode. They discuss the “moral history” of the American Revolution, its pertinence to 2021 politics, and how to approach 2022 as a revolutionary year. How did our founding fathers act as they faced similar intrusions into their rights in the 18th Century? How did Enlightenment philosophy play into the revolutionary Americans’ desire for a government based on natural rights? How could the founding fathers pursue freedom and equality while holding slaves? How did “relative truth” protect the institution of slavery?

According to Dr. Thompson, the Revolutionary War – as a violent conflict – was merely a result of the “moral war,” which is to say that the Americans had already engaged themselves into a mental war against British rule as a result of extreme encroachments long before any shots were fired. The British Colonial “deep state” had begun to choke out the Americans: Taxes, unwarranted search warrants, and unchecked powers of authority without “rights of Englishmen” pushed the colonists to violence to establish their own governance based on natural rights. Are we facing a similar call to action in 2022?

As Thompson notes, the key aspects to the American Revolution as a moral and violent war were found in John Locke’s An Essay Concerning Human Understanding: “Equality, Rights, Consent, and Revolution.” Based on these self-evident and universal truths the founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence. Americans seem to no longer consider these principles to be important, especially due to our current cultural shift towards the concern for the common good. It seems as though Americans have forgotten the American Revolutionary mindset.

Objective truth is crucial to freedom, and as Americans we should strive to find the truth. We live in a “post-truth” world, which allows our liberties to be slowly eaten away. Part of the issue is our state-controlled education system. Our future generations are fed relative truth everyday. Dr. Thompson states that THE biggest revolutionary factor in America today is the homeschooling movement! As long as our children are seeking out the truth, we have hope for the future.

Show Notes:


 

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Related Posts

About The Libertarian Christian Institute

We equip followers of Jesus Christ to make the Christian case for a free society. 

Twitter Facebook-f Youtube

Information

St. Louis MO 63146 United States

Links

The Pandemic Bites

Libertarian Christian Answers to Questions about the Pandemic

Sign up for our new email series, and we’ll  share some bite-sized writings with you that discuss various aspects of the pandemic. We will address economics, science, politics, and ethics in accessible chunks with helpful references to learn more.

You’ll away having learned something new and useful as we continue to work past these difficult times together.*

*by signing up, you also agree to get weekly updates to our newsletter

Headline

Never Miss A Story

Get our Weekly recap with the latest news, articles and resources.