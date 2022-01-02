fbpx

Weekend Insights – Elon Musk Isn’t Perverted Enough for CNN

Welcome back to Weekend Insights, your LCI “President’s Corner” of miscellaneous articles, events, books, vids, and whatever else I’m thinking about… 

Robby Soave killed it with his recent piece Against Faucism. I continue to love the work of this young journalist.

Elon Musk sitting down with the Babylon Bee for an interview was one of the greatest things I saw in 2021. For “I’m not perverted enough to be on CNN” and more, here you go:

The CIA made plans to assassinate Julian Assange. That’s a fact.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking (surprise, surprise). What does this teach us?

Politico’s piece on Worst Political Predictions of 2021 is a kinda interesting cultural artifact. The perspective difference is rather stark for libertarians, but it’s worth checking out.

The latest Soho Forum debate was on whether or not vaccine mandates could be justified. Worth checking out!

CT has a really interesting piece on prison reform, evangelism, and evangelical politics. It centers on a recent book from Aaron Griffith called God’s Law and Order. I’m getting a copy and look forward to reading this one more thoroughly.

What should have happened at Congress’ cryptocurrency hearings:

What I’m reading: Death’s End (finally finishing it) and Getting Things Done (for the third time!).

As always, don’t forget to check out our book Faith Seeking Freedom! (You can get two copies by donating at least $20 via this link.)

Cheers, and have a great week!

Dr. Norman Horn

Dr. Norman Horn

Norman founded LibertarianChristians.com and the Libertarian Christian Institute, and currently serves as its President. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Austin Graduate School of Theology. He works full-time as a chemical engineer and researcher in the healthcare industry.
